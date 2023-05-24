Kanye West Faces $2 Million Gap Lawsuit – Report

The Gap is reportedly suing Kanye West for $2 million.

On Tuesday (May 23), TMZ reported The Gap is seeking $2 million from Ye in a lawsuit resulting from their botched Yeezy Gap partnership. According to the celebrity news site, the move is a reactionaary one. Gap is reportedly facing a lawsuit from Art City Center, the company that owns the downtown Los Angeles building Gap leased to use as retail space for its Yeezy collab. The company claims Gap made unapproved alterations to the building when it was using the building to sell the Yeezy line and is suing Gap for restoration fees. Gap reportedly wants Ye to pay up if the clothing company incurs any damages from the ACC lawsuit, citing their split being a result of the rappper-fashion designer's ill actions.

Kanye West and Gap mutally terminated their business relationship last September after Ye accused the company of overpricing his designs and other bold claims.

"It was very frustrating. It was very disheartening, because I just put everything I had, I put all of my top relationships," Kanye explained of the split on Closing B at the time. "Our agenda, it wasn’t aligned."

"Everyone knows that I’m the leader, I’m the king," he added. "A king can’t live in someone else’s castle. A king has to make his own castle."

The following month, Gap cut all ties with Kanye following his anti-Semitic rants and removed all of his product from their stores.

