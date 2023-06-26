Jadakiss Admits He Doesn’t Like the Pusha T and Jim Jones Matchup – Watch

Jadakiss is weighing in on the brewing Pusha T and Jim Jones battle and says he's not a fan of the matchup.

Jadakiss Comments on Pusha T vs. Jim Jones Battle

The Pusha T and Jim Jones beef has been the talk of the internet since last week. On Sunday (June 25), Jadakiss, along with his son and father, were guests on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, live from the 2023 BET Awards. During the interview, Kev asked Jada his thoughts on the whole situation.

"I don't like. I don't like the battle," Jadakiss said at the 4:54 mark of the interview (below). "I'm not really vying for what's going on with that. If it was supposed to happen, that's cool. But I don't like...It's cool but it ain't cool for me. I don't like the matchup."

Jadakiss and Kev agreed that the situation would be best if it stayed on wax.

"It's always dope when it's no added information," Jada added. "If it stays like that, if it's no lines crossed outside of rap, I'll love it. Just keep it raps."

The Pusha T and Jim Jones Beef

Issues between Jim Jones and Pusha T started when Capo discredited the Virginia rapper during an interview about Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list back in April. According to the Harlem, N.Y. rapper, Pusha T, who was ranked No. 29, didn't deserve a spot on the list. Jim continued to push the narrative during an interview on The Breakfast Club where he challenged the staff to rap five Pusha T songs.

Pusha T Appears to Diss Jim Jones, Jim Jones Responds

Pusha T appeared to diss Jim Jones on a new song that was debuted at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris last week. After downplaying Push's bars, Jim Jones returned fire with his own diss over the weekend.

Watch Jadakiss Comment on the Pusha T and Jim Jones Beef Below