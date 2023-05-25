Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West’s Shenanigans Will Be More Damaging to Their Kids Than Her Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West's behavior during her relationship with Pete Davidson will be more damaging than her infamous sex tape.

On Thursday (May 25), The Kardashians returned for with a drama-filled episode for the season three premiere. During the show, Kim Kardashian broke down about dealing with Ye's crazy conduct last summer when she was dating Pete Davidson. In particular, when Kanye leaked Kim's texts on Instagram and ranted about Kim's sex tape and new boyfriend.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day," Kim sad in the episode, according to Too Fab. "You know when you're just on the verge of tears and it feels like your throat, like you're about to cry? That's how I felt all day. Even through all the craziness of everything Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post, he has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape and we stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff."

She continued, "Even how he looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media, thanks for reminding people once again. All his shenanigans are going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that's the best thing for them."

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce last November following months of Ye acting out over Kim's new beau and accusing Kim of keeping their children away from him. Last September, Kanye apologized to Kim for the stress he caused her during those trying times in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. Ye has since moved on, marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this year.

