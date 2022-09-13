Kim Kardashian and Ray J Sex Tape Revenue Document Leaks – Report

The Kim Kardashian and Ray J sex tape saga continues. Now, documents have surfaced that appear to show the amount of revenue the video initially raked in for the two entertainers.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), TMZ published emails they exclusively received from Steven Hirsch, CEO of Vivid Entertainment, the company that produced the commercially sold sex tape titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in March of 2007. The spreadsheet in the email dated May 7, 2007 shows the tape drew in $1,424,636.63 in revenue, with the majority, $1,255,578.50, coming from sales of the DVD.

Who leaked the infamous sex tape has been a point of contention between Ray J and the Kardashian/Jenner camp for years. Kris Jenner recently tried to dispel rumors that she is the one who leaked the tape and urged Kim to put it out by taking a polygraph test on Late Late Show with James Corden. During the episode, a polygraph examiner concluded the 66-year-old momager was telling the truth when she answered no to the question of whether she assisted in putting the tape out.

This caused Ray J to go off and threaten to expose Jenner for painting him as the bad guy.

"I don't know what the fuck you think this is, but you have fucked with the wrong person, period," he snapped in an Instagram video. "You done fucked with the wrong Black man. I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I'm deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when you know what's up. In one hour, I'm having them sent everything I got. We going through receipts tonight, Kris. We going through receipts tonight, Kim."

Ray J and Kim Kardashian reportedly recored multiple sex tapes when they were dating in 2002, with one of them winding up in the possession of porn producer Vivid Ent. in 2007. Kim reportedly sued Vivid that February, claiming she did not authorize the tape getting out. Kim and the company later came to an agreement and the tape was sold publicly in March of that year.

How Vivid got the video has been a game of pointing fingers over the years. Some reports say Kris leaked the video in an attempt to gain fame for Kim, while in other reports Ray J has been accused of selling the tape. Back in May, Ray J said the release of the tape was a partnership with Kris.

"Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," Ray J told DailyMail in an exclusive interview.

Earlier this year, Kim claimed Kanye West met Ray J and got the remaining tapes on a dramatic episode of the Kardashians. Ray J later claimed the entire storyline was a farce.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team and Ray J for comment.