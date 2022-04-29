Ray J Says Video of Kanye West Giving Kim Kardashian Remaining Footage of Her Sex Tape Is a Lie

Ray J is claiming the video of Kanye West giving Kim Kardashian the remaining footage of Ray J and Kim's infamous sex tape is straight cap.

On Thursday night (April 28), Ray J commented under a blog post about the recent video, which aired as a dramatic scene on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"All of this is a lie," Ray J commented under the post, later implying he could no longer sit silent. "SMH. Can't let them do this anymore. So untrue."

Ray J comments on Kanye West giving Kim Remaining Footage of Sex Tape RayJ via Instagram loading...

The latest episode of KUWTK documents the time back in October of 2021, where Kanye West brought Kim Kardashian a suitcase, which he said contained the remaining footage of the 2007 sex tape that helped shoot Kim Kardashian into the spotlight.

"So, Kanye went home last night, and he came back this morning," a teary-eyed Kim tells her friends and family in the scene. "I want to show you guys what he got me."

She then opens up a suitcase to reveal a laptop and a hard drive.

"He got me all of the sex tape back," Kim says. "He flew home, and he got the computer and the hard drive, and met up with Ray J at the airport and got it back."

Last September, rumors began to circulate that there was more footage to the 2007 sex tape, when Wack 100 claimed he was in the possession of the never-before-seen footage during an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

"All I know is this, Kanye West, holla at me, bro," Wack said. "We got part two on the laptop, ain't never been seen. We'd love for you to have it. It would be a great personal private NFT."

"Me personally, I would never give it to anybody but Kanye, ’cause that's the mother of his children," Wack added.

Wack later implied that he'd gotten in contact with Ye and would be delivering the Donda 2 rapper the tape. In January, Kim Kardashian confirmed she had the tape, but it didn't contain any sexual material.

Check out the dramatic scene where Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian the recovered laptop and hard drive below.