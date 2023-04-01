Drake’s New Song Uses Clip of Kim Kardashian’s Voice When She Decided to Divorce Kanye West

Drake has the internet buzzing with a new song that uses a clip of Kim Kardashian’s voice when she finally decided to divorce Kanye West.

On Friday (March 31), Drake premiered a new song, unofficially titled "Rescue Me," during the 100th episode of Sound 42's The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio. On the song, produced by Yeat’s go-to producer BNYZ, vocals from Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian are used from when she revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, that she wanted a divorce from Ye.

"I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that," Kim said. The conversation appeared on the season finale of their popular reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021.

Kim and Kanye officially divorced in March of 2022, after six years of marriage. They began dating publicly in 2012, and were married in 2014.

On the song, Drake appears to convey that he's ready to hang up his player card and settle down with his ideal woman.

"I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me/They don’t even need to be as famous as me/I don’t think I meet 'em at the places I be/But deep down I think about you all day, mami," he rap-sings.

Drake initially shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram account on March 25. In the clip, it appears as if Drizzy is at the turntables while he lets the song play in the background. Producer BNYX shared the snippet on his Twitter account as well.

"I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look," he tweeted.

There's no word if Drake is going to drop a new solo album this year. However, the Canadian rap star is about to hit the road with 21 Savage on their It's All a Blur Tour in support of their collaborative 2022 project, Her Loss. The trek kicks off June 6 in New Orleans.

Listen to Drake's New Song Below