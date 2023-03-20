Drake Goes Viral After Singing Argentina’s Unofficial World Cup Anthem ‘Muchachos’ During Lollapalooza Performance – Watch

Drake is going viral for singing Argentina's unofficial World Cup anthem, "Muchachos," during his recent performance at the country's Lollapalooza festival.

On Saturday (March 18), Drake took the stage as the headliner during Lollapalooza Argentina which took place at Hipódromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. At one point during his set, Drizzy worked the massive South American crowd into a frenzy when the Toronto megastar broke into a rendition of what has become the rallying cry for soccer fans across Argentina, La Mosca Tse-Tse's "Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Illusionar."

In the video clip below, Drake is seen wrapping up one of his songs. As the music finishes and he gratefully addresses the crowd, the Her Loss MC is met with fierce chants of "Argentina" from the excited legion of foreign fans. At that point, the seasoned performer knew exactly how to further ingratiate the Argentinian audience—he tapped into their love for both their country and the sport of soccer or as they put it, fútbol.

Versions of the video of have been shared across Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

"By the way, that was probably like one of the best moments of my career," declared Drake. "Thank you. I feel like I really made it."

As the raucous crowd began to chant their country's name, Drizzy played up the moment by commanding the audience to pause before busting out the chorus to their World Cup anthem, "Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Illusionar."

"Muchachos..." was just as far as the OVO boss got into the song before the proud Argentinians took the reigns from there.

"Ahora nos volvimo' a ilusionar," screamed the Lollapalooza immediately upon Drake's cue. "Quiero ganar la tercera/Quiero ser campeón mundial/Y al Diego, en el cielo lo podemos ver/Con Don Diego y con la Tota, alentándolo a Lionel."

La Mosca Tse-Tse's soccer anthem Drizzy used to incite his Lollapalooza crowd is a musical composition created in direct support of Argentinian fútbol legends such as Lionel Messi, Gabriel Batistuta and the late Diego Maradona. According to Collins Dictionary, the English translation of "Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Illusionar" reads: "Guys, now we turn to excite/I want to win the third/I want to be world champion and, God, in heaven, we can see it with Don Diego and with the Tota/Encouraging Lionel [Messi]."

Despite Drake's innate ability to muster up a roaring reaction from the Lollapalooza crowd in Argentina, the festival performance didn't come without a certain amount of controversy aimed at the "Rich Flex" rhymer.

According to South American media and news company Tracklist, Drake reportedly canceled the live stream portion of his performance just prior to taking the stage and only spent about 40 minutes on stage, which is much less time than most festival headliners who typically perform in excess of an hour.

Drake's notable performance at Lollapalooza Argentina comes about one week after Champagne Papi hit up Instagram to officially announce his upcoming It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage. When tickets went on sale for the tour, Drake, 21 Savage and their 40-stop string of concerts were the subjects of much backlash across social media due to the seemingly outrageous ticket prices.

Watch Drake Sing Argentina's World Cup Anthem "Muchachos" During His Lollapalooza Performance Below