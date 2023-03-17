UFC Fighter Alex Pereira Taunts Drake Ahead of Rematch With Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira is taking a shot at Drake ahead of the UFC fighter's rematch with Israel Adesanya.

On Tuesday (March 14), Pereira shared video of himself sparring in preparation for his upcoming UFC 287 fight. In the clip, the Brazilian mixed martial artist delivers a flurry of punches and kicks to his padded assistant.

"@champagnepapi - I hope this time you bet on the right person," Pereira captioned the post along with a money-mouth face emoji.

Drake bet on the inaugural UFC 281 matchup between Pereira and Adesanya, which went down on Nov. 12, 2022 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Drizzy put down $2 million on Adesanya to win the middleweight title fight. However, the "Rich Flex" rapper ended up squandering his bag after Pereira pulled off a shocking upset by scoring a TKO in the fifth round.

This isn't the first time Drake has been called out by a UFC fighter. Last August, Leon Edwards had some remarks for the 6 God after Drake bet $200,000 he would lose in UFC 278.

When Edwards was asked about Drake betting against him in the post-fight interview he remarked, "Next time, bet on me and get me one of those Rolexes that you gave Molly [McCann] and Paddy [Pimblett]. Send one my way."

A few months prior, in March of 2022, Colby Covington let Drake hear about it after the rap star bet $275,000 he would lose in UFC 272 against Jorge Masvidal.

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight," Covington told the assembled press in the post-fight interview. "He needs to go back to, you know, selling those sh**ty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag]. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ, and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your sh**ty little albums and rapping."

No matter how much Drake wins or lose, he keeps on betting.

See Alex Pereira Teasing Drake Below