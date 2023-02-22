Drake Gets Owl Design Braided Into His Hair – Watch

Drake stays keeping the internet talking with his hair and sometimes fashion choices, and the latest change in hairstyle for the OVO head honcho may be his most impressive yet.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 21), Drake's hair stylist Bri Marie shared video of the latest braid design she did for Champagne Papi. In the clip, Drake is sitting in the stylist chair with his hair freshly freaked. He has an owl head design braided into his hair, complete with two gold hoops to signify the eyes of the animal. The impressive design of course mimics the mascot for OVO, the Canadian rap-crooner's record label. Bri commented on her latest masterwork in the caption.

"I already hear y’all now lol 'Drake Got an Owl Braided in his head,'" she wrote. "'OVO' It’s only right to make this a reality. I’d be lying if I say I don’t shock myself. TIME AND TIME Again. God thank you, you’ve truly blessed me; but, I know this is your plan."

Drake went viral after first getting his braided last March, with people questioning the decision. A few months later, he debuted a new slick-back hairstyle that had people making memes for days. Last October, he again was the talk of the internet after posting a new duck-lip selfie that featured his hair pulled back into into a Nike headband. Last December, a photo of Drake wearing a hentai-themed earpiece during a performance went viral.

See Drake's New Owl Design Braids Below