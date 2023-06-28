Kanye West reportedly tabbed a homeless man to run his 2024 presidential campaign, according to a new documentary.

Kanye West Picks Homeless Man to Be Presidential Campaign Manager

On Wednesday (June 28), the new BBC documentary The Trouble With KanYe will air. Directed by award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, the doc reveals new details about Kanye prepping for his 2024 presidential run including a revelation that Ye asked a man who was living in his car outside Cornerstone Christian Church in California, the church Ye used to frequent, to be the head of Ye's campaign.

"They all said I was the most religiously erudite in the room and Kanye started looking to me for my opinion on every topic that came up," the man, who is named Mark, told the documentary makers. "He called me the following Monday, the Monday before Thanksgiving, and the first thing he said to me was 'I want you to be my campaign manager to run for president.'"

Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign

Back in November of 2022, Kanye West announced he is running for president of the United States following his failed 2020 bid. Ye initially had alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and White supremacist Nick Fuentes on his team. However, Ye fired Milo last December. This past May, Kanye reportedly fired Fuentes and brought Milo back into the fold. Most recently, it has been reported that Ye's campaign is in chaos, with staffers turning on each other and Ye now seemingly disinterested in becoming the next president.