Kanye West’s Shelved TV Show Pilot Leaks Online by Fans

The pilot episode for Kanye West's canned television series has leaked online.

Kane West's TV Show Pilot Leaks

On Sunday (June 18), YouTube channel gearashicorp uploaded a 28-mintue pilot episode of Kanye West's TV show from 2007 that never got picked up. Titled on YouTube, A Little Inappropriate, the pilot episode centers around Ye visiting a fan for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Only it turns out the kid isn't actually sick. GLC and Ye's good friend and designer Don C make cameos in the show along with actors Jeff Garlin, JB Smoove, Wyatt Cenac, Kym Whitley and others.

The show was supposed to be in a similar vein to HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, which Kanye West was a huge fan of. Curb director Larry David even worked with Ye to create the pilot. However, the show was never picked up and Ye eventually moved on from the project.

How Did the Pilot End Up Online?

According to gearashicorp, they swiped the video from comedian Larry Charles' Vimeo account and decided to share it with the world.

"This was on Larry Charles' Vimeo before it got privated," the description of the video reads. "I am uploading the pilot to archive it so it doesn't become 'lost media' again. In case anything happens to this upload, please YT-DLP it. I encourage it."

Kanye West Donda Documentary Leaks

This is the second Kanye West visual leak this month. A few weeks ago, Ye's documentary for his Donda album made its way online.

