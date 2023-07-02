Kim Kardashian Says She’d Do Anything to Get the Old Kanye West Back

In a teaser for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian breaks down and says she'd do anything to get the old Kanye West back.

Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West's Erratic Behavior After Their Divorce

In a preview for the upcoming episode of The Kardashians on Hulu/Disney+, Kim Kardashian is seen breaking down in tears in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian over her ex-husband Kanye West and his erratic behavior following their divorce. When Khloé asks Kim if she is okay, Kim becomes overwhelmed with emotion and, with tears streaming down her face, confesses, "I'm not okay," adding, "I just can't."

In her confessional scene, Kim tearfully explained why her divorce from Ye has been so difficult.

"It's so different from the person that I married," she says. "That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back."

After six years of marriage, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in March of 2022. They now share co-parenting duties of their four children: their oldest child North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. However, during the divorce process, Kanye's harassment of Kim on social media had taken its toll on her.

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Shenanigans Is More Damaging Than Her Sex Tape

In a previous drama-filled episode, Kim Kardashian detailed how Kanye's crazy conduct affected her after their divorce while she was dating comedian Pete Davidson. In particular, when the Chicago rapper-producer leaked Kim's texts on Instagram and ranted about Kim's sex tape and new boyfriend.

The reality star and businesswoman also fumed when Kanye was making up rumors and accusing her of having multiple affairs. During her talk with momanger Kris Jenner, Kim dropped a bombshell that it was Kanye who started the rumor that she was having an affair with Drake while they were married.

"He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair, his whole marriage he accused me of that, publicly," she said. "So the person that's supposed to protect me the most, publicly would accuse me of having an affair. I really can't wrap my head around who he thinks he is a protector!"

In a confessional scene, Kim broke down and revealed that she was overwhelmed by the constant bickering with Kanye on social media.

"It's just always so intense. I don't want to engage with a public feud with him," she reportedly said. "I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people."

"Hurt me, just keep it with me. I don't want to talk about this anymore, let's talk about something else," she concluded.

Watch Kim Kardashian Says She'll "Do Anything" to Get the Old Kanye West Back Below