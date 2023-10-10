Julia Fox Claims Kanye West Offered to Buy Her a Boob Job During a Game of Uno

Julia Fox claims that Kanye West once offered to buy her a boob job during a game of Uno.

Julia Fox Claims Kanye West Offered to Buy Her a Boob Job Over a Game of Uno

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), actress Julia Fox released her new autobiographical memoir, Down the Drain. According to The Guardian, one point in the book finds the Uncut Gems star detailing her brief yet very public past romance with Kanye West. In one of the more peculiar interactions she describes, Ye supposedly hit Julia with a different type of wild card during a game of Uno: he casually offered to pay for breast enhancement surgery.

"We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary," Julia Fox writes as she describes one of her now-famous hotel room rendezvous with Kanye West. She then explains that during the card game, the Chicago rapper-producer nonchalantly suggested, "I'll get you a boob job if you want," which Fox says she politely declined.

What Else Did Julia Fox Write About Kanye West in Her Down the Drain Memoir?

Elsewhere in her memoir, Down the Drain, Julia Fox reportedly explains what it was like dating Kanye West for just about one month between the tail-end of 2021 and the very beginning of 2022. According to Fox, she and Ye started things off with lengthy phone calls during which "he talks for hours" while she would "mostly listen." The actress also explains that most of their in-person interactions revolved around Kanye directing stylists to dress Fox in various outfits that he had personally picked out.

Why Did Kanye West and Julia Fox Break Up?

During the entire course of the brief fling between Kanye West and Julia Fox, Ye was in the midst of a nasty breakup with his former wife, Kim Kardashian. As many onlookers have suspected, Julia Fox is of the belief that she was being "used as a pawn" in an attempt by Ye to "get back" at his then-estranged wife. Fox explains in the new book that things ended between her and Kanye after a falling out in Paris after he requested that she no longer bring her friends around when the two were together.

Currently, Kanye West is married to fashion executive Bianca Censori, who is the Head of Architecture at Ye's Yeezy brand.