Tyler, The Creator Says He Owes Eminem an Apology for Trashing Recovery Album

Tyler, The Creator says he owes Eminem an apology for the way he trashed Em's Recovery album.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), Tyler, The Creator sat down for an interview with the Mavericks podcast, and extensively reflected back on his career and some of his biggest moments. In one part of the interview, Ty said he regretted comments he tweeted out about Eminem's Recovery album when it dropped in 2010, and credited the Netflix series Painkiller with changing his mind.

"I seen this show called Painkillers on Netflix, has anyone seen that show? Really good show, and it's about how people got addicted to opioids in the '90s or whatever," Tyler began at the 21-minute mark. "I saw that show and Eminem put out this album called 'Recovery.' 2010, I was a big Eminem fan and when that album came out I f**king hated it. Hated it, publicly was like, 'this s**t is wack, didn't like it.' After watching that show, dude, I felt so bad. I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that. Because thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff, and him getting off drugs and being clean, and getting to a point in his life that that's behind him and me implying 'this s**t is wack.' He probably felt like I was attacking him."

Tyler continued by saying he was merely criticizing the music, but that the album took on a whole new meaning when he learned about Em's struggle with opioids. "I thought I was like, 'I didn't like the music.' He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him, and now I feel so bad about saying that stuff," Tyler added. "Because my perspective was so limited and I love him. That dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing...so after watching that show that gave me perspective and I felt so terrible about some of the things I said about that 'Recovery' album because I realized that was a big step and meant a lot to him.My f**kin' young stupid a*s was like, 'Uh, I wanna hear same song and dance. I loved Eminem show' but like, he's not there anymore."

Ty concluded that if he ever runs into Em he wants to make amends. "If I ever see him I wanna tell him that in person," he said.

Elsewhere in the lengthy interview, Tyler shared some of his thoughts on the state of the industry, and said everyone sounds the same.

"Man, you go to 2003, Jay didn't sound like T.I., who didn't sound like 50. Pharrell didn't sound like Dre, who ain't sound like f**king Quik, who ain't sound like Ye or Just Blaze or Alchemist," Ty said at the 19-minute mark. "Eminem didn't sound like f**king Jill Scott. Jill Scott wasn't trying to sound like Julian from The f**king Strokes. Everyone was them-f**king-selves. Now everyone is doing cosplay, it's the Spider-Man meme of the next n***a."

Ty then theorized that the next generation is gonna go "so left" and do anything to be themselves because every artist now sounds and looks the same.

