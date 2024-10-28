9 Surprises on Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia Album

Tyler, The Creator has all eyes on him after releasing his new album, Chromakopia. The latest offering from the former Odd Future frontman features some surprises.

The album, which arrived on Oct. 28, includes a 14-song tracklist, which doesn't include any guest appearances. This would initially leave fans to believe it is entirely a solo release, considering Tyler did announce prior to the project's release that he wrote, arranged and produced everything on it. However, Tyler does get several uncredited assists on multiple songs from the likes of Lil Wayne, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Childish Gambino and others. In addition to those who provide vocals on the album, other artists are credited in the liner notes by way of samples.

The project seems to have an overall theme of being a view into the inner thoughts of the Grammy-winning rapper who once again opens up about his relationships. A woman's voice can be heard throughout the album, offering critiques and words of wisdom. Tyler explained the story behind the soundbites during his album listening event in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

"The album just turned into me taking a lot of sh*t my mom told me as a kid," Tyler told the crowd. "Now that I'm 33, all of that stuff is like, 'Oh, that's what the f**k she was talking about. Oh, I'm not that guy that I was at 20. Oh sh*t, people are getting older. Folks are having kids and families and all I got is a new Ferrari.' It does feel good to be in Ferrari."

"I got gray hair on my chest," he continued. "Life is life-ing and I just wanted to write about stuff that I think about when I'm dolo."

Check out nine surprises from Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia album below.