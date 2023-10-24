Lil Uzi Vert Wants to Live a Normal Life So Luv Is Rage 3 Will Be Their Last Album

Lil Uzi Vert may have plans of retirement.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces Final Album

On Monday night (Oct. 23), Lil Uzi Vert performed the second stop on their Pink Tape Tour at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Ill. During the show, Uzi broke the news that their upcoming album Luv Is Rage 3 will be their final LP.

"Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album," Uzi told concertgoers in the video below, which caused moans from the crowd. "No, relax. It’s OK. After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

The Barter 16 and Luv Is Rage 3

Lil Uzi Vert has been teasing both their Barter 16 mixtape and new album Luv Is Rage 3 for the past few months. Uzi first announced Barter 16 back in July, on the heels of releasing the No. 1 album Pink Tape. In August, B16 leaked online. Last month, they gave an update on the tape.

"I'm trying to drop that s**t by the end of next week because I'm trying to drop another album," Uzi told the fans while showing off a new chain in a video shared on social media.

Fans are still waiting with bated breath for both projects.

See video of Lil Uzi Vert saying they plan to hang up their mic after dropping Luv Is Rage 3 below.

Watch Footage From Lil Uzi Vert's Chicago Show