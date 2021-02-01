These Are the Hip-Hop Mixtapes We Need on Streaming Services ASAP

As hard as it may be for some to believe, there was definitely a world before streaming services. In the really early days, you had to go to a store to buy your favorite vinyls, tapes and then CDs. Technology changed everything when MP3s were created, turning music into easily transferable files. These days, you don't ever have to "own" the hip-hop music you like, if you don't want to since a majority of your favorite rappers' albums and songs are available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Pandora or any other platform you prefer. While all of this is fine and convenient, what does that mean for mixtapes, the collections of rap songs that were mostly released for free and toed the line of legality years ago, that you want to listen to?

A lot of them didn't make it to streaming platforms, so the tapes live elsewhere, whether it's in your CD collection, on your computer or housed on your favorite mixtape site. Things would be much easier if mixtapes could just be streamed on DSPs, and XXL highlights some of the tapes that have earned that distinction, from recent releases to older classics.

A lot of the mixtapes focused on in this list are important to the artist's career, either helping them build upon what they already had or turning them in a new direction entirely. Rick Ross' 2012 mixtape, Rich Forever, features him immersing himself deeper into the trap sound after dabbling in it for a few years. Big Sean's Detroit mixtape, also released in 2012, proved he was a sharp MC, and not just an up-and-coming rapper who can make hits. Travis Scott is a superstar now, but 2014's Days Before Rodeo tape provided a glimpse into the artist he could become while winning over a bunch of fans in the process. While times have changed, the impact of mixtapes needs to be preserved and being added to streaming services would do just that.

Check out the hip-hop mixtapes that need to hit DSPs A.S.A.P. below.