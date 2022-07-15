Yo Gotti, Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and new music releases on Fridays. Closing out this week, we get a compilation album from one of the south's strongest labels, a new LP from one of the rap game's punchline kings and the debut album from a Brooklyn rhymer who came home from prison in 2020.

Yo Gotti has been building one of the most impressive collections of young rap talent for the imprint CMG The Label. He puts his roster on full display on the new compilation project Gangsta Art. Gotti officially announced the album on July 6 during an Instagram Live session that included CMG's Mozzy, Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee.

"On the real, I think it’s about time. Everybody keeps asking for it, like, you know, ‘When we gon’ do a tour? When we gon’ do a project together?'” he said. “I think it’s about time, man. All the songs we’ve been recording together. All the late nights. We got crazy, crazy, like, crazy songs, so I think we should just gon’ drop the whole CMG project on these people, man.”

The album features a robust 27 tracks featuring the aforementioned CMG members as well as Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg, BlocBoy JB, Big Boogie, Lil Poppa, Lehla Semia and the latest signee Glorilla.

Lloyd Banks still has the hunger for more. The Queen, N.Y. spitta releases his new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2 on all streaming platforms. Banks has been teasing the album since April, and has gifted previews of the project in the form of the singles "Menace" featuring Conway The Machine and "Fell in Love."

Fourteen songs are on the album, which is the follow-up to The Course of the Inevitable that dropped last June. The former G-Unit rapper taps Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Dave East, Vado and Tony Yayo on the offering. In promotion of the album, Banks will be performing at Sony Hall in New York City tonight (July 15).

After serving a nearly six-year prison bid and coming home in 2020, Rowdy Rebel is ready to deliver his debut album Rebel vs. Rowdy. The Brooklyn native's proper introduction to the rap world is spearheaded by the singles "Woo Nina" and "Rowdy vs. Rebel." It's been a bumpy ride for the Bobby Shmurda affiliate, who lost momentum in 2014 when he was arrested along with members of the GS9 gang and imprisoned for a half-decade. The LP is a redemption of sorts.

"Life is a marathon and a journey," Rowdy wrote about the album on Instagram. "I’ve overcomed [sic] what most people would fall from. I’m excited to share my first ever album in my career 'Rebel vs Rowdy' dropping 7/15. This one for NY and all the real ones."

See other new releases from Sheff G, DJ Premier and more below.