Lil Durk Linked to Second Murder in New Unsealed Indictment – Report

Lil Durk is reportedly being linked to the murder of a Chicago man in 2022 in a newly unsealed indictment.

Lil Durk Linked to 2022 Murder

Durkio appears to have more legal problems on his hands. On Thursday (Dec. 12), the Chicago Tribute reported an indictment unsealed on Wednesday (Dec. 11), reveals prosecutors are connecting Durk to the murder of Stephon Mack, who was shot and killed after he exited the Youth Peace Center in Chicago on Jan. 27, 2022. Authorities believe Mack was the leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples who may have been responsible for the 2021 killing of Durk's brother Derrick "OTF DThang" Banks. Durk has not been charged in the Chicago crime.

The indictment was originally filed in April of 2023 and only unsealed this week. Authorities say Durk, born Durk Banks, continued to offer bounties for those responsible for his brother's death.

"Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed," a federal agent wrote in April 2023.

The unsealed indictment comes days before Durk is slated to have a detention hearing for his murder-for-hire case on Dec. 16, where he is accused of masterminding the attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in August of 2022. In that case, feds say Durk hired five men to avenge the death of his artist King Von, who was shot and killed by a Quando associate following a fight outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge in 2020.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's Office for comment.