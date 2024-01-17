Six Men Found Guilty for the Murder of FBG Duck – Report

A federal jury has reportedly reached a verdict in the FBG Duck murder trial, finding all six codefendants guilty of the rapper's 2020 slaying.

Federal Jury Reach Verdict in FBG Duck Trial

On Wednesday (Jan. 17), the jury, comprised of five men and seven women, found the six accused murderers of the controversial Chicago rapper guilty, reports the Chicago Sun Times. Marcus "Muwop" Smart, Christopher "C Thang" Thomas, Kenneth "Kenny Mac" Roberson, Charles "C Murda" Liggins, Tacarlos "Los" Offerd and Ralph "Teezy" Turpin have all been convicted of murder.

Offerd, Liggins, Roberson and Smart were found guilty of five of seven counts including murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Thomas was found guilty of three counts and Turpin, who allegedly gave the shooters Duck's location, was found guilty of two counts.

The men will be sentenced at a later date.

The FBG Duck Murder Trial

FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed while shopping in Chicago's Gold Coast district with his girlfriend and a friend on Aug. 4, 2020. Witnesses claimed two cars pulled up and four men emerged and started shooting at the rapper before fleeing. Duck was transported to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The jury's decision comes after a drawn-out three-month-long trial. Prosecutors alleged that the plan came together when Turpin spotted Duck in a children’s clothing store on Chi-town's Oak Street and called on his associates to come and murder Duck. Prosecutors argued that Duck was killed as part of an ongoing gang war between O Block and the Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples he claimed to be a part of.

XXL has reached out to the United States Attorney's Office for comment.