Feds Charge Sixth Person in FBG Duck Murder

A sixth person has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

On Monday (April 10), the Department of Justice announced they have charged yet another man with the shooting death of the controversial Chi-Town rhymer. Ralph Turpin, 33, has been charged with one count of committing murder in aid of racketeering and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. Turpin is in custody, with his next hearing set for April 23.

Turpin's arrest comes over a year after five men were arrested in connection to FBG Duck's killing. In October of 2021, Charles "C Murda" Liggins, Kenneth "Kenny" Roberson, Tacarlos "Los" Offerd, Christopher "C-Thang" Thomas and Marcus "Muwop" Smart were charged with murder in aid of racketeering and federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering. All five men are alleged to be members of Chicago's O-Block street gang.

FBG Duck, born Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed while shopping in Chicago's Gold Coast district with his girlfriend and a friend on Aug. 4, 2020. According to witnesses, two cars pulled up and four men emerged and started shooting at the rapper before fleeing. Duck was transported to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In January of this year, official documents leaked that reveal a confidential informant told authorities FBG Duck had a $100,000 bounty on his head at the time of Duck's death. All six men charged in FBG Duck's killing face life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.