FBG Duck’s Mom Requests Meeting With Lil Durk

The mother late Chicago rapper FBG Duck wants to have a sitdown with Lil Durk who she has accused of being involved in her son's death.

On Tuesday night (May 23), FBG Duck's mother Lasheena Weekly shared a message on her Instagram Story directed at Lil Durk.

"@LilDurk as a mother that's lost her son to this senseless war that's divivded Chicago, I'm proud to see that you are taking steps to bring our city together and stop the violence," the message reads. "You met with @ChicagosMayor @Brandon4Chicago, now I'm asking that you meet with me and the @MothersofPeace to take further steps to unite our city. More informaton on this coming soon."

FBG Duck was shot and killed in Chicago on Aug. 4, 2020. The rapper was shopping in Chicago's affluent Gulf Coast neighborhood when multiple men hopped out of two cars and began shooting him. A woman that was with Duck was also struck during the gunfire but survived.

On Oct. 14, 2021, five alleged members of the O Block street gang were charged in the murder of FBG Duck. The men— Charles Liggins, also known as "C Murda; Kenneth Roberson, also known as "Kenny" and "Kenny Mac"; Tacarlos Offerd, also known as "Los,"; Christopher Thomas, also known as "C Thang,"; and Marcus Smart, also known as "Muwop" —were charged with murder in aid of racketeering, federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

This past January, it was revealed that FBG Duck had a $100,000 bounty on his head at the time of his death. In April, a sixth man, Ralph Turpin, 33, was charged in the murder. FBG Duck's mom has been very vocal on social media in the wake of her son's death and has accused Lil Durk of somehow being involved with the murder on multiple occasions.

See FBG Duck's Mom's Message to Lil Durk Below

FBG Duck's mom's message to LIl Durk. bricknduckog/Instagram loading...