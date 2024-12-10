YoungBoy Never Broke Again Sentenced to Almost Two Years in Prison for Gun Possession

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony gun possession in Utah.

NBA YoungBoy Sentenced

On Tuesday (Dec. 10), NBA YoungBoy officially learned his fate after pleading guilty to firearms charges in Utah back in September. For pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Louisiana rapper was sentenced to 23 months in prison, four months less than his initial agreement, according to court documents obtained by XXL. He will be on five years of probation following his release. He has also been ordered to pay a $200,000 fine. The universal plea deal also wraps up his 2020 Louisiana gun case, which YB also pleaded guilty to.

NBA YoungBoy Pleads Guilty in Prescription Drug Fraud Case

The latest ruling comes after YB pleaded guilty in a related prescription drug fraud case in Utah. Logan District Judge Spencer Walsh agreed to suspend a prison sentence, citing YB's previous plea, and ordered the rapper to pay a $25,000 fine.

YB was arrested at his Huntsville, Utah, home back in April and charged in Weber County, Utah, with gun possession and Cache County, Utah, with running a prescription fraud ring out of his home. Authorities say the rapper posed as doctors and used real people's names and birthdates to call in prescription drugs that his associates would scoop up from area pharmacies. He had firearms in his home when he was arrested.

During the hearing, Judge Walsh implored NBA YoungBoy to take advantage of his promising future after he gets out of prison. "I’m sure that in your future, once you’re done with your federal prison time, you can be really successful on federal probation and have a really bright future where you can reach your full potential in every aspect of your life," Judge Walsh said.

Top just released his latest album I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders on Dec. 6.