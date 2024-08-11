Judge to Decide on YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Federal Gun Case Dismissal or Wait Higher Court Ruling

A judge must decide on whether to hear arguments in YoungBoy Never Broke Again's gun case or wait for a high court's ruling on the case.

Judge to Decide on NBA YoungBoy's Federal Gun Case Dismissal

According to court documents obtained by XXL, NBA YoungBoy's attorney, Drew Findling, filed a brief on the rapper's behalf with the Middle District of Louisiana last Monday (Aug. 5). Findling argues in his brief that other ongoing cases before the Fifth Circuit and the Supreme Court will offer additional insight into the rapper's right to possess a firearm despite his felony conviction for a 2016 drive-by shooting.

In his brief, Findling is asking Judge Shelly Dick to postpone a dismissal hearing in YB's case until the outcomes of two cases, United States versus Collette and Garland versus Range, are known. Findling argues that these two Supreme Court cases directly address the issue of blanket bans on felons possessing firearms.

According to court records obtained by XXL, Findling is the sole remaining attorney representing NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden. This comes after the Baton Rouge rapper changed his defense team last month and subsequently dismissed all of his new attorneys last week.

Judge Dick's ruling remains uncertain following the submission of Findling's briefs.

XXL has reached out to Drew Findling for comment.

NBA YoungBoy's Federal Gun Case Explained

NBA's YoungBoy gun case stems from his arrest in September of 2020 where he and several other men were accused of waiving firearms while shooting a music video in Baton Rouge, La. The individuals arrested were identified by police as members of two street gangs: Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas.

When police searched their three vehicles at the scene, they discovered three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag inside one of the cars. After receiving a warrant signed by a judge to search the remaining vehicles, police found numerous handguns and rifles, more marijuana, digital scales and Xanax. Seven additional firearms were found in the grass nearby, one of which was stolen from Texas. Police said one of the guns allegedly belonged to YoungBoy.

In March of 2021, NBA YoungBoy was indicted in U.S. District Court for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

NBA YoungBoy's Prescription Drug Fraud Case

Back in May, NBA YoungBoy was granted bail following his April 16 arrest in connection to an alleged prescription fraud ring but was denied a pre-trial release.

At a May 9 hearing in Utah, the embattled rapper and his attorneys decided to forgo a preliminary hearing in exchange for a deal granting him a $100,000 bail. Judge Spencer D. Walsh of Utah's 1st District Court then ordered YB to stand trial for the charges against him.

Among the charges NBA YoungBoy faces include identity theft, forgery, procuring or attempting to procure drug prescription, possession of other controlled substances, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and pattern of unlawful activity.

According to police, YB allegedly impersonated a medical professional by calling in prescriptions under the genuine names and birthdates of unknowing victims. His accomplices would then allegedly retrieve the medications from nearby pharmacies.

Watch ABC4 Utah's report on NBA YoungBoy's prescription drug fraud case below.

