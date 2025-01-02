Lil Durk Receives Delay in Murder-for-Hire Trial After New Date Given

Lil Durk's highly publicized murder-for-hire trial has been postponed.

Lil Durk Trial Pushed Back

The 32-year-old Chicago rapper's trial was initially scheduled to begin on Jan. 7. On Dec. 31, 2024, the court issued a response to Durk and codefendant Kavon Grant's request to push the trial back in order to have more time to put together a proper defense.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," the ruling reads.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Jan. 2), the next motion hearing date has been scheduled for Aug. 11. The new trial date has been set for Oct. 14.

Lil Durk Denied Bond

Lil Durk has been in custody since his arrest on Oct. 24, 2024, where he was charged with masterminding a murder-for-hire plot against Quando Rondo. Five men have been charged with carrying out the murder attempt, which took place at a Los Angeles gas station in August of 2022. Quando was unharmed in the shooting. However, his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a Lul Pab, was shot and killed.

Lil Durk's attorney Drew Findling has called the accusations against the rapper false. "The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband," Finding said in a statement on Dec. 5, 2024.

On Dec. 12, 2024, Durk, born Durk Banks, was denied bond, a day after he was reportedly connected to another murder in Chicago.