Kid Cudi Fires Back at Troll for Claiming a Dress He Wore Was for Illuminati Ritual

Kid Cudi is firing back at a troll who claims the rapper wore a dress during his past Saturday Night Live performance to appease the Illuminati.

Kid Cudi Fires Back at Troll for Claiming Dress Was for Illuminati Ritual

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Cudder took time to respond to an incessant troll on X, formerly known as Twitter, who goes by the username @ReturnOfKappy, also known as Isaac's Army.

"Kid Cudi participating in an illuminati humiliation ritual," the user wrote alongside a clip of Cudi performing "Sad People" on SNL back in 2021. "Is the fame and fortune worth it...? #WeWantAnswers."

Isaac's Army followed it up with another post in which Cudi was seen donning a customized wedding dress during his appearance at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

"Is this another proud moment...?" the troll continued. "@KidCudi...#WeWantAnswers."

Cudder had finally had enough and penned a response to the troll's first allegation on X.

"Dear Issac u silly stupid lil person and all people under this post," Cudi replied. "Its the start of a new year and I got time for muthaf**kas like u today. This post is mad f**kin lame of u and sad. A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy."

He continued, "My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the commenfs that have been tweetin me all day about this s**t can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple a*ses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u f**kin simps."

But the troll wasn't done with him. In a follow-up post, the troll noted how Kid Cudi's response was causing his tweets to go viral, and added: "Maybe I'll inspire a new song from him."

Kid Cudi Wears Dress as Part of Kurt Cobain Tribute

Back in April of 2021, Kid Cudi was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where he wore the dress as part of a tribute to late grunge king Kurt Cobain. Cobain had worn dresses during past performances before he died in 1994. During his time on the sketch comedy show, Cudi performed "Sad People" and "Tequila Shots," off his Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album.

