Kid Cudi Drops New Album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen: Listen

Kid Cudi is making his triumphant return since releasing his last solo studio album in 2016.

On Friday (Dec. 11), Kid Cudi unleashed his seventh studio album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. On the 18-track project, which is separated into four acts, Cudder takes listeners on a journey to find himself and defeat the evil Mr. Rager for the final time. Features from rappers like Pop Smoke and Skepta ("Show Out") and Trippie Redd ("Rockstar Knights") appear on the LP along with almighty production from beatsmiths like Dot Da Genius, Take a Day Trip, Plain Pat, Emile Haynie and Mike Dean.

The newly released album is the third installment in the 36-year-old rapper's Man on the Moon trilogy, which began in 2009. According to the album notes attached to the tracklist, this final installment of the trilogy takes fans through Cudi's struggles and triumphs over the past 10 years.

"In the last 10 years, Scott Mescudi has been through hell and back After feeling like his world waster, he found hope and overcame the darkness that was plaguing his life," the post reads, explaining Cudi's motives in making the new album.

Along with the new album arriving today, Cudi also announced his very own sneaker with Adidas earlier in the day. "Introducing my first very own shoe with Adidas!! The VADAWAM 326! Named after my awesome daughter Vada ❤️ Available Dec 17," he tweeted, along with a follow-up tweet revealing that the brand used his niece's artwork for the shoe's campaign.

Kid Cudi announced the final installment would be coming back in October, sharing an album teaser on Twitter with the caption "THE TRILOGY CONTINUES..." The series continuation came as a shock to some fans, seeing as how Cudi had previously stated he didn't feel the need to continue the series.

Since we're wrapping up the hectic year that is 2020, cheers to this Grammy Award-nominated, former XXL Freshman for attempting to end it on a high note.

Listen to Kid Cudi's Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album below.

Kid Cudi's Man on the Moon III: The Chosen Album Tracklist

Act 1: Return 2 Madness

1. "Beautiful Trip"

2. "Tequila Shots"

3. "Another Day"

4. "She Knows This"

5. "Dive"

Act 2: The Rager, The Menace

6. "Damaged"

7. "Heaven on Earth"

8. "Show Out" featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta

9. "Solo Dolo, PT. III"

Act 3: Heart of Rose Gold

10. "Sad People"

11. "Elsie’s Baby Boy (Flashback)"

12. "Sept. 16"

13. "The Void"

14. "Lovin’ Me" featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Act 4: Powers

15. "The Pale Moonlight"

16. "Rockstar Knights" featuring Trippie Redd

17. "4 Da Kidz"

18. "Lord I Know"

Republic Records