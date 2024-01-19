Kid Cudi Says Lupe Fiasco Is Beefing With Himself at This Point

UPDATE (Jan. 19):

Kid Cudi has decided to let bygones be bygones and apologize to Lupe Fiasco, following their back-and-forth on X on Friday (Jan. 19).

"Love u g," Cudi posted. "Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this," he added, informing Lupe he sent him a DM.

"All I needed," Lupe initially responded, before saying in a follow-up tweet he would instead like to talk to Cudi.

See Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco's Tweets Appearing to Squash Their Beef

Kid Cudi responds to Lupe Fiasco. kidcudi/X loading...

Kid Cudi responds to Lupe. kidcudi/X loading...

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 19):

Kid Cudi is clapping back at Lupe Fiasco for reiterating his side of the story during their long-running beef.

Kid Cudi Responds to Lupe Fiasco

On Friday (Jan. 19), Kid Cudi offered a response to Lupe Fiasco airing out what is, in Lupe's opinion, the entire timeline of how they came to odds at the beginning of Cudi's career. After catching a glimpse of what Fiasco had to say on X, formerly known as Twitter, about their rocky history on Friday, Cudi shared his opinion on the rehashed beef.

"Lupe love me yall dont get it twisted," Cudi typed on X. "He just hurt. He beefin w himself at this point. Holdin that much hate in ur heart for someone for so long holds u back in life bro. Thats the devil using u. Hope he finds some peace man. Now it's just sad."

Read More: Kid Cudi Reunites With Kanye West at Vultures Event After Falling Out

Lupe Fiasco Responds to Kid Cudi Story

Kid Cudi's reaction comes on the heels of Cudder speaking on his issues with Lupe during an interview on Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Interview Series on Thursday (Jan. 18). During the sit-down, which can be seen below, Cudi talks about a time when he was working at the Bape store and hid out of embarrassment when Lupe came into the store one day. Lupe responded to Cudi's story on Twitter.

"Kid Cudi is a b***h," Lupe wrote "And continues to be a b***h. Ain't nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b***h a*s for having a regular job before he was a famous b***h with a cool job."

"I wanna beat this n***a up so bad I’m getting a migraine…" Lupe added.

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco Have Been at Odds for Many Years

Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco's beef has been longstanding. The two rappers have been at odds since the mid-2010s, with things coming to a head when Cudi took exception to Lupe saying he would charge fans $500 for a personalized verse. This led to a back-and-forth that has been ongoing since then. In December of 2022, Lupe said he would not reconcile with Cudi.

In the social media posts below, check out the latest in the back-and-forth between Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco.

See Kid Cudi's Response to Lupe Fiasco

Kid Cudi responds to Lupe. kidcudi/X loading...

See Lupe Fiasco Fire Back at Kid Cudi and Explain His Side of Their Longtime Beef

Watch Kid Cudi Explain How He Hid From Lupe Fiasco at a Bape Store Before He Was Famous