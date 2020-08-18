Travis Scott Confirms Upcoming Album With Kid Cudi

The Scotts have something big up their sleeves for their fans.

Following the release of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi's joint track "The Scotts" earlier this year, Travis confirms that the two rappers will be delivering a full-length joint project at some point. In the newly released September issue of GQ magazine, the Astroworld rapper offers a few details concerning the unnamed LP.

"I feel like I've learned so much," he says. "I think with this next project, I'm just embodying all of the knowledge I've taken in and trying to make the best form of it." As the brief conversation surrounding the forthcoming album continues, Travis promises the project will be nothing but heat. "A lot. Some fireness!" he boasts.

La Flame has yet to confirm the title or release date of the effort. There is also no telling if the pair will unleash the project during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Cudi and Travis have yet to release any new music other than their first track together, the two men aren't strangers to collaborative projects. Back in 2017, Future and the 28-year-old rapper released Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho. Then, Travis dropped a joint effort with members of his label, Cactus Jack Records titled Jack Boys. As for Cudi, he offered Kids See Ghosts with Kanye West in 2018.

Kid Cudi has yet to announce any additional information surrounding the work he and Travis Scott have done together.