People Think Travis Scott’s Return Following Astroworld Tragedy Could Be at Rolling Loud Miami

Following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, the prospects of Travis Scott performing live again seemed in limbo. Now, there is speculation that he could return to the stage at next year's Rolling Loud Miami Festival.

On Monday (Dec. 27), Rolling Loud announced the date early bird pre-sale tickets would be available for the upcoming Miami show, which is set to take place July 22 - July 24. One of the tweets announcing the show seemed to foreshadow Travis Scott's return to the stage. "This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process," the tweet read. "Every lineup we drop is a hit so just know...," the follow-up tweet noted.

With "ragers" being the title Travis Scott affectionately calls his fans, naturally, many people started to speculate that La Flame would be in the lineup when it is finally revealed next month.

"[Rolling Loud] tweeted the 🌵 when Kanye preformed praised god and then liked a bunch of quote tweets about Trav so it’s 100% possible," one person posted on Reddit. "Plus they probably already pay a ton of insurance just with companies being prejudiced about booking hip hop acts. So I can see him being there."

"We need Travis again," another person added Twitter.

"This may indicate that Travis will be in Portugal. I am very nervous," someone else posted on Twitter, referencing the 2022 Rolling Loud Portugal Festival, which is slated to take place a few weeks after the Miami festival.

XXL has reached out to reps for Rolling Loud for comment.

If Travis does return to the stage less than a year after the 2021 Astroworld Festival that claimed 10 lives when a crowd surge crushed hundreds of people, it would be a surprise to many. Travis is a huge liability at this point and booking him is a risk not many promoters will be willing to take. According to one lawyer, anyone booking Travis would have to deal with huge insurance costs. In other cases, instead of the venue or entertainment company footing the bill for additional security and special insurance all of those costs would be reallocated to Travis. That's not to mention the protests that could take place.

Travis, who is facing hundreds of lawsuits in connection to the deadly show, recently resurfaced in the public for the first time since the catastrophic festival. In the days leading up to Christmas, the rapper and his The Cactus Jack Foundation handed out over 2,000 toys to kids in housing projects throughout Houston.

