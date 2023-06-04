Drake Wears Yellow Nail Polish During Livestream, Fans Aren’t Feeling It

Drake has shocked fans with his new look. During a livestream last night, Drizzy wore yellow nail polish, and, of course, fans had plenty of jokes about it.

Drake Paints His Nails

On Saturday (June 4), Drake appeared on a livestream for his favorite betting app Stake. People in the chat noticed the OVO Sound leader was wearing yellow nail polish, something he hasn't done before. On his left pinky finger, he was also rocking light blue nail polish.

Drake also wore an oversized 2000s-era State Property shirt. It's unclear if it's an authentic shirt or a bootleg. The apparel brand, launched by Beanie Sigel in 2003, has been defunct for several years. However, in 2018, Beanie announced that SP was making a comeback.

As far as Drake and his yellow nails, fans aren't feeling his new manicured look.

"The princess of rap is serving [heart eyes emoji]," joked one person.

Another fan tweeted, "Drake with painted nails while wearing a State Property shirt…the jokes and diss tracks write themselves[.]"

More chimed in: "[Lil] Yachty got Drake painting his nails. Hate to see it."

Lil Yachty and Drake have become rap BFFs over the last year. It's no surprise Yachty paints his nails and even has his own line of all-gender nail polish called Crete. Since they're friends, Drake could've been inspired by Yachty's own nail polish.

Lil Yachty Has Been Painting His Nails for A While Now

Lil Yachty doesn't have a problem defying gender norms. In 2020, Lil Boat defended 17-year-old high school student Trevor Wilkinson's decision to wear nail polish, which caused him to get suspended from school. In support, Yachty showed off his own painted nails in different colors. In 2021, Yachty launched Crete nail polish.

Drake Heading Out on Tour This Summer

It will be interesting to see if Drake will rock nail polish on his tour this summer. Drizzy and 21 Savage are embarking on the It's All a Blur Tour in a couple of weeks in support of their joint album, Her Loss.

The North American trek kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans and will hit major cities like Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas before wrapping up on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz.

Watch Drake Rocking Yellow Nail Polish, See Photos and Fans' Reactions Below