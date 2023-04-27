Twitter Debates If Kirko Bangz Created Trap Soul While Others Argue Drake or Bryson Tiller Did

Won't the real creator of trap soul please stand up. Recently, fans on Twitter have been debating on if Kirko Bangz started the genre, while others are arguing the distinction should go to Drake, Bryson Tiller and others.

On Wednesday (April 26), Twitter user rnbtomi posited that former XXL Freshman Kirko Bangz created trap soul and provided evidence by posting the video for the Texas-bred rap-crooner's 2011 platinum single "Drank in My Cup."

Some people agreed with rnbtomi's assessment that Kirko should be labeled as the originator.

"You lowkey not wrong," one Twitter user posted.

"Kirko had it in a chokehold," another person posted.

Other fans began to flood the comment section of the post with differing opinions on the matter, with other Twitter users throwing different names in the hat.

"Ehhhh…Drake?" someone else tweeted.

"Drake took his sound and rand with," another comment reads.

"Huh Hello! Bryson Tiller?" another Twitter user wrote.

Other names mentioned by fans include Skooly, Tory Lanez, PartyNextDoor and Future.

Timeline-wise, Drake's breakout project So Far Gone came out in 2009, while Kirko Bangz released his breakout single "Drank in My Cup" in 2011. Bryson Tiller's debut album Trapsoul came out in 2015, which featured the hit singles "Exchange" and "Don't."

See Fans on Twitter Debating on Who Is the Originator of Trap Soul Below