Lil Yachty Launches All-Gender Nail Polish Line

Lil Yachty is making good on his promise to deliver a gender-inclusive nail polish.

On Monday (May 3), Lil Yachty announced that his nail polish line, Crete, will be launching on May 21 in a post shared on Instagram. The nail polish containers are in sleek black packaging in the shape of long cylinders.

"I'd like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co .... FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM!," the 23-year-old "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper wrote in the caption.

In December of 2020, Lil Yachty was at Los Angeles International Airport, where he spoke with TMZ, showing his support for Trevor Wilkinson, a 17-year-old male-presenting student at Clyde High School in West Texas, who was punished with in-school suspension (ISS) for wearing nail polish in school in November of last year.

Yachty expressed how Wilkinson being placed in ISS for expressing himself with nail art was wrong. "Why do we still have barriers?" he started. "If somebody wants to express themselves and it's not harming anyone or bringing anybody down they should be allowed to do so. I don't see the purpose."

The Atlanta rapper also announced at that time that he'd be dropping his own line of polish, which we now see this week. "I've been in development working on my own nail paint," Yachty revealed. "It's called Crete."

Long before the Quality Control Music artist decided to create his line of nail paint, the rhymer has worn nail polish and shown his love for nail art. Fans who are looking to get Lil Yachty's Crete nail polish can sign up here to get early access to his new brand.

See Every XXL Freshman Cover Since 2007