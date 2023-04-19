Drake Posts Photo of Himself Only Wearing a Towel Leaving Fans With Mixed Reactions

Drake recently shared a photo wearing only a towel and fans are weighing in with mixed reviews about the rap megastar's physique.

On Wednesday (April 19), Drake posted a photo (below) on his Instagram Story that shows him appearing to be dancing while only wearing a white towel.

"5 min cold plunge for the soul," the Her Loss rapper wrote over the photo.

Twitter users have been commenting on the photo, with some being convinced the 6 God's six-pack is unnatural and others swooning over the thirst trap.

"Drake and these tummy tuck abs," one person shared.

"Can y’all please stop spreading that picture of Drake? His lipo and sculpted abs are scary," someone else commented.

Oppositely, other people were impressed by the photo.

"The way i’m throbbing now," one woman reacted to the pic.

"Just flop it in me," another person posted.

It doesn't take much for Drake to go viral on social media. In February, Drake's hairdresser shared a photo of the rapper with an owl braided into his hair that had Twitter talking. Last October, he again was the talk of the internet after posting a new duck-lip selfie with his hair pulled back into a Nike headband. Last December, a photo of Drake wearing a hentai-themed earpiece during a concert went viral.

Drake recently made headlines after multiple A.I. generated Drake songs surfaced online. One, a faux Drake and The Weeknd collab titled "Hearty on My Sleeve," has been removed from streaming at the behest of Universal Music Group.

See reactions to Drake's new photo below.