Nas, Babyface Ray, Ice Spice and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

No matter the season, XXL's list of new hip-hop projects will keep the temperatures rising. This week, a Michigan-bred rhymer drops a new album after ushering in two hit singles, a New York rap legend debuts the second installment to an album he released nearly two years ago, one of hip-hop's hottest rising stars drops a deluxe album and more.

Babyface Ray Drops Summer's Mine

Babyface Ray claims the scorching weather as his own via Summer's Mine. The 14-track offering comes on the heels of his recent hit "Donda Bag" and the Space-produced single "All-Star Team." The Detroit-based rapper has been hinting at the album since this May by adding the hashtag #SummersMine to his Instagram posts. Babyface Ray also dropped a trailer on Friday (July 14) of himself working nonstop in the studio to showcase the album's artistic direction, which can be seen below. Summer's Mine follows 2022's Face and its companion album, Mob.

Nas Releases Magic 2, a Sequel to His 2021 Project, Magic.

Serving as a follow-up to 2021's Magic, is Nas' new album, Magic 2. The rapper first teased Magic 2's release through two mysterious black-and-white visuals on his Instagram page in the past week, which can be seen below. Nas has once again enlisted Hit-Boy as the album's producer. The two have successfully delivered four other projects together: 2020's King's Disease, 2021's King's Disease II, 2022's King's Disease III and of course, Magic. 50 Cent told XXL in an exclusive interview on Tuesday (July 18) about his involvement in Magic 2 as well. The G-Unit leader unveiled that he will appear on Nas' "Office Hours." The Queens, N.Y. legend shared the LP's artwork on his IG on Tuesday too, which shows a merge of his younger and present self.

Ice Spice Debuts Deluxe Album for Like..?

Ice Spice's deluxe album for 2022's Like..? ushers in three new singles: "How High?," "Butterfly Ku" and her highly anticipated record "Deli," which the rapper first teased on TikTok on July 9. Among the 11-song track listing is her first hit single, "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Bikini Bottom," "In Ha Mood" and the Nicki Minaj-assisted record, "Princess Diana (Remix), which earned Ice Spice her first No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart. The deluxe version of Like..? will also include some of the hottest drill and hip-hop beats from her right-hand producer, RIOTUSA. Prior to the album's release, Ice Spice dropped the artwork, which can be seen below. The cover art shows an animated version of the rapper donning her signature fro while playfully cupping her chest.

