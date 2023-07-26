Bow Wow Claims Child Rapper Suing Him for Never Receiving $3,000 Feature Was Catfished

Bow Wow is calling cap on claims that he stiffed a kid for a song feature.

Bow Wow Reacts to News of Lawsuit for Undelivered Feature

On Wednesday (July 26), Bow Wow hopped on Twitter to defend his honor following news reports that he was being sued by a child rapper for failing to deliver on a feature after Shad was allegedly paid for it.

"D pimpin done got yall again huh?" Bow Wow tweeted. "I dont conduct business on apps. I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me."

Bow Wow added that this is not the first time this has happened and warned people to be on alert for these types of scams.

"Be careful who yall send yalls money to online," he continued. "This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people."

Bow Wow Facing Lawsuit for Not Delivering Paid Feature

According to a report from TMZ, Bow Wow was sued in Georgia court this week by a man named Steven Roberson who claims he paid Bow Wow $3,000 via Cashapp in 2021 to appear on his daughter's song "Daddy's Girl." The suit reportedly claims Boweezy was supposed to deliver the verse within two weeks but never did.