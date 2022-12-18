Bow Wow Shuts Down Jermaine Dupri’s Claims That He Created 106 & Park

Bow Wow is shutting down Jermaine Dupri's claim that he created BET's once-popular video show 106 & Park.

On The GAUDS Show, a podcast hosted by Ray Daniels, which aired last Tuesday (Dec. 13), Jermaine Dupri claimed that he created 106 & Park just for Bow Wow because there wasn't a video show like MTV's TRL that played Black music.

"106 & Park was created by me," he told Daniels at the 46-minute mark in the video below. "I created the show for Bow Wow. I was watching MTV and they had TRL. They catered to NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys and anything White that was coming out that was pop. They was allowing these kids to scream and holler at them."

Dupri went on to explain that he presented his idea for a Black version of TRL to Stephen Hill, who was the president of programming for BET at the time.

"I called Stephen Hill...and I said we need to make a show just like TRL [with Bow Wow]...because he was a rapper...he was a Black little young boy rapping," he said. "Nobody on TV was 12 years old anywhere creating this type of fandomonium."

Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, caught wind of JD's comment and said, "Stop the cap!"

"JD aint create 106&Park stop the cap," he tweeted on his Twitter account on Sunday (Dec. 18). "Stephen hill Rick Ghrimes & all the great people in the BET OFFICE & staff created that show. All i did was capitalize off of what they created and made it mine. I would know…. I am mr 106! I would never take away from someones creativity."

Wow added in a since-deleted tweet: "I just wish he just do his own thang w out having to bring me up. I wish dude the best of luck in his career and in life. We did some amazing things but that chapter is closed."

106 & Park, based on the show's location at East 106th Street and Park Avenue, premiered on Sept. 11, 2000, with A J. Calloway and Marie "Free" Wright. Bow Wow became the host of the program on Oct. 1, 2012, and stayed on as "Mr. 106 & Park" until its cancelation on Nov. 14, 2014.

Meanwhile, Da Brat jumped on her Instagram account and slammed Bow Wow for disrespecting JD who "nurtured you, made you a complete star, wrote all yo hits [and] accepted the challenged when [Snoop Dogg] brought you to him."

In the caption of her lengthy message, Da Brat wrote: "You really on some BULLSHIT RIGHT NOW. Now u KNOW I got ALL da receipts and know the WHOLE stories to ALOT ALOT! Don’t do this. Respect a legend. Respect a cultural icon. Respect the person who made your career what it is. I’m asking you now to please stop. I’m sorry @jermainedupri I cannot be silent about this shit any longer."

Bow Wow has not responded to Da Brat's comments as of yet.

Watch Jermaine Dupri's Interview with The GAUDS Show Podcast Below