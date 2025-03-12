50 Cent Roasts Rick Ross for Opening Up for Bow Wow on Millennium Tour
50 Cent is roasting Rick Ross for opening up for Bow Wow on The Millennium Tour 2025.
50 Cent Clowns Rozay for Being Guest on Millennium Tour
On Wednesday (March 12), 50 shared two since-deleted posts where he comments on Rozay being a "special guest" on The Millennium Tour 2025, which includes headliners Bow Wow, Trey Songz and Omarion, as well as Plies, Boosie BadAzz, Ying Yang Twins and more.
"[Ninja emoji]'s get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow," 50 captioned a photo of the tour flyer on Instagram below. "(BOSS) he not a suprise guest he can't sell a ticket LOL."
In a follow-up post, 50 shared a video clip of Bow Wow looking confused on stage. The G-Unit boss captioned the clip, "Bow Wow like I didn't ask for this [ninja emoji] to be on this tour 5! They just threw that b***h on the bill LOL."
The Millennium Tour 2025 kicked off on March 7. It will make 24 stops in Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, New York City and more before closing out in Los Angeles on April 27.
50 Cent and Rick Ross' Beef Reheated
50 Cent and Rick Ross' longstanding beef reignited earlier this year when 50 took exception to Rozay linking with Big Meech to promote a welcome home concert for Meech, which ended up being canceled. Rozay later chided 50 for getting mad over the link-up.
Rozay is also dealing with issues with the real Rick Ross. The former drug kingpin and rapper recently traded shots on social media, which included informant insults and mocking weight.
Check out 50 Cent's posts below.