Rick Ross has been embroiled in ongoing beef with the likes of 50 Cent and Drake over the last year, but there's another feud from his past creeping back into the spotlight. Freeway Rick Ross, a former Los Angeles drug kingpin who sued rapper Rick Ross over using his name and likeness in 2010, threw some fresh jabs at the Miami MC recently. Rick Ross fired right back, proving this conflict is deeper than rap.

For over 15 years, the battle over who really deserves to be called "Rick Ross" has waged on. Freeway Rick Ross was born Ricky Donnell Ross in 1960. His popularity as a notorious drug dealer in the 1980s inspired hip-hop's own Rick Ross, born William Leonard Roberts II in 1976, to use it as his rap moniker around 2004. Clearly judging by birth names alone, Freeway is the real Ross. It's a source of contention between the two men though being that lawsuits and stealing accusations have been flung around over the years. This past weekend, Freeway chose a fitting place to take shots once again at Rick Ross.

During fight night last Saturday night (March 1) between boxers Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr., YouTuber Peaks100 caught up with Freeway Rick Ross at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A pro boxer stepped up to speak with Peaks100 and mentioned that Freeway was his manager. Peaks seemed a bit confused as to whether or not the boxer was referring to the rapper Rick Ross. Then Peaks invited Freeway to enter the picture.

"You the real Ricky Rozay?" Peaks100 asked at the 7:52-mark of the video below.

"The real Ross," Freeway replied. "Rozay sound gay to me... And I ain't fat either." He then proceeded to pull his shirt up to show his own belly. Mocking the Maybach Music Group leader's weight and sexuality are obvious signs there is still bad blood between the Rosses.

Rick Ross caught wind of Freeway's disses in a reposted clip on the 2Cool2Blog Instagram page. "The gangsta informant still lerks @freewayricky!! Go put on a suit peon," Ross posted in the comments.

Freeway Rick Ross was released from prison in 2009, after serving 13 years following a conviction in 1996 for purchasing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine from a federal agent in a sting operation. The drug empire he created over the years was a lived experience that rapper Rick Ross himself could never lay claim to. Ross was a correctional officer in the late 1990s, a job that has been brought up countless times in beefs with other rappers over the years to try to damage his credibility as a rapper. Despite his past employment, that didn't stop Rick Ross from looking to Freeway's lifestyle as inspo when creating the name he would go on to use for his rap career.

Since his release from prison, Freeway Rick Ross has become an author, motivational speaker and community advocate in an attempt to right his past wrongs. About 10 months after he was out, Freeway spoke to XXL in 2010 about Ross stealing his name. Aside from "disrespecting me," Freeway felt Ross should've pulled up with some money being that he made his entire hip-hop legacy off his life. "When someone gets out of prison that you benefit off of, the first thing you do is pay them their money," Freeway explained.

In 2014, Freeway lost another appeal for the 2010 lawsuit against Ross for using his name without permission. He was reportedly suing Ross for $10 million at the time. In the wake of the judge siding with Ross, ruling that the artist's name was protected under the First Amendment, Freeway released a statement about authenticity in hip-hop.

"There is a teachable moment about the state of our community when a man who has a respectable job as a correctional officer, has to recreate himself in my former image as a large-scale kingpin to gain what he feels is social acceptance as a successful man." the former cocaine cowboy expressed.

Last year, Freeway expanded on the topic during an interview with The Joe Rogan Experience.

"How would you take my name and not have the decency to ask me?" Freeway said. "You should have asked." According to Freeway, Rick Ross "won't even admit that he stole the name." "He tells people that he invented the name," Freeway added. "Like, how the f**k do you invent this name?"

Whether he admits it or not, Ross definitely looked at Freeway Rick Ross' drug-dealing days to create a rap persona that has allowed him to benefit immensely. Eleven solo albums, six Grammy nominations, respect from the biggest rappers in the game and a lifestyle that allows him to live up to his "Biggest Bawse" nickname are all thanks to the former drug kingpin's name that started it all. Peon or not, no one can blame Freeway for still feeling a way nearly 20 years after Ross entered the game with the name. God forgives, Freeway don't.

See Freeway Rick Ross take shots at rapper Rick Ross below.

Watch Freeway Rick Ross Diss Rick Ross

Rick Ross comment rickross/Instagram loading...

Watch Full Interview With Freeway Rick Ross in Which He Disses Rick Ross