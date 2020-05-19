Bow Wow Claims He’s Retiring After Next Album

Just like Michael Jordan, Bow Wow has one last dance in him. During a recent Q&A with fans on Twitter, Bow spoke on his plans to retire in the near future.

On Monday (May 18), Bow Wow was asked a question about his impending retirement, in which the rapper-turned-actor confirmed that he would be exiting the rap game after releasing his next LP. He also explained how he plans to make room for his daughter, Shai Moss, to carry out the family legacy.

"Fuck yes!," Bow wrote in a retweet. "I have to get Shai ready she wants to follow in my footsteps so I have to shift my hustle. She next up! We are going to own tv and film. Daddy daughter duo like no other!"

Bow Wow has yet to announce any plans to drop a new album, so his retirement may not be happening as soon as fans think. He has, however, teased another Face Off album with Omarion.

Back in 2016, Bow Wow told XXL his last and final project would be titled the Underrated LP. "I'm going to close my career with the album," he said about the project. "That's going to be the last one. I always said by the time I'm 30, I don't want to rap anymore."

The last album the rapper gave fans was in 2009 when New Jack City II was released under the Sony/Columbia umbrella. Although there hasn't been any new studio albums from Bow in recent years, he released the sixth installment to his Greenlight mixtape series back in 2019.

The Columbus, Ohio native has come a long way since his breakout hit "Bow Wow (That's My Name)" featuring Snoop Dogg in 1998. Over the years, fans have watched his journey from hip-hop to television screens. Now, it looks like Bow Wow stans can expect one final album.