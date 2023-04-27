Swizz Beatz Is Curiously Reluctant to Reveal If Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim Will Do Verzuz – Watch

Swizz Beatz may have provided a hint that a highly anticipated Verzuz between Nicki Minaj and Lil' Kim might actually happen.

On Wednesday (April 26), Swizz appeared on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to promote his new project Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2. During the conversation, Swizz was asked about the dormant Verzuz franchise, which he cofounded with Timbaland. Specifically, he was asked if fans would get a rumored Nicki Minaj vs. Lil' Kim matchup.

"I can't say it here," Swizz responded at the 11:40-mark of the interview below when asked if a Nicki and Kim Verzuz is still something that is a possibility. "Yea. I can't say it here. But just know that if you gon' wait this long for Verzuz—if we gon' have you wait this long—it's gonna definitely be worth the time. If anything people know about me—if I'm being quiet—things are happening. So, I just felt that once again, it was important for us to take a break and actually organize what we have and actually understand what we have."

Verzuz, which pits musical artists against each other on stage in a hits battle, was launched in 2020 by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and quickly turned into a popular franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Triller purchased Verzuz from Swizz and Timbaland in January of 2021. The duo sued Triller for $28 million last summer. The most recent Verzuz, between Luny Tunes and DJ Nelson, went down last July.

The franchise has featured a number of memorable matches including Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, RZA vs. DJ Premier, The Lox vs. Dipset and more. Naturally, fans have been pushing for a Nicki Minaj vs. Lil' Kim battle since its inception. Back in 2021, Kim said in a red carpet interview at the BET Awards that she would totally be down for rumbling with Nicki on the Verzuz stage.

See Swizz Beatz's Interview on The Breakfast Club Below