Inside the World of Lil Wayne’s Influence

It’s hard to argue that Lil Wayne isn’t the most influential rapper of all time. Throughout the decades, Weezy F. Baby has continued to beef up his G.O.A.T. status over the years. In the midst of what’s been a legendary run, he's simultaneously impacted a generation of rappers that have drawn from his arsenal of attributes.

One thing in particular that has inspired other rappers is Wayne’s consistency. Starting his career as a 12-year-old in 1993, Weezy went on to unleash over 45 albums, mixtapes and compilations in his career thus far. Having an unwavering battery in his back is something that other productive melodists like Young Thug and Future also applied to their own hip-hop paths. Both Pluto and Thugger have named Weezy as one of their favorite rappers ever.

Another one of Tunechi’s most obvious contributions to the game is his heavy use of Auto-Tune, which is all over music these days through the voices of new school superstars like Travis Scott and Lil Baby. Back in the 2000s, Wayne and his platinum-selling collaborator T-Pain helped popularize the pitch alternator. It became a cheat code when making hits and has remained one since.

Even down to his look, Wayne’s character has been equipped with face accessories, locs, diamond grills and fashion that meets at the intersection of being a trapper, rockstar and skateboarder all in one. Trippie Redd named Tune as his idol, and the founder of all that swag in music. Similarly, Lil Uzi Vert has said that he wanted to be like Lil Wayne growing up, even copping a fake piercing from Amazon to match the image.

Through the various layers of it all, Mr. Carter knows how important he is to the game as it stands today. When speaking about his influence with Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, back in 2020, Lil Wayne said, "Before I stepped into music, everyone looked a certain way and everyone did a certain thin. Look at me. Now look at music. They all look like me." Before sealing it with his approval, he declared, "I love it."

Still, he was quick to note that the game isn’t full of Lil Waynes as it may seem. Shutting down the notion of being copied, he expressed, "None of them trying to be like me. Maybe they go get some tattoos on their face or a grill or something, but they ain’t trying to be like me. Or they might put Lil on the front of their name or Baby after it, but they don’t sound nothing like me. They’re totally them."

Elaborating even more, he added, “Nine times out of 10, I hope that I’m the reason they’re doing music. That alone right there is a blessing and that alone right there lets you know that they’re not trying to be like me, but actually paying homage and saying you are the reason I am someone.”

Lil Wayne’s contributions to the game have been applauded across multiple generations, from hip-hop founding fathers like DJ Kool Herc to his Young Money successor and new king of the land Drake. So, it’s no surprise that there’s an even longer list to be expounded on when it comes to the weight of Tunechi’s impact. In honor of his 40th birthday (Sept. 27), XXL highlights it all. Take a look inside the world of Lil Wayne's influence below.