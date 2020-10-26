Lil Wayne is a beat bully who’s pulled off too many flawless production heists over the last 20 years. He unquestionably re-revolutionized the mixtape game in the latter half of the 2010s, walking in the soles of 50 Cent who had done it first in the few years prior. Projects like the notorious No Ceilings and Dedication 2 became adamantium-composed staples of Weezy’s career, fronting a secondary catalog of mixtapes that radiate as much as his critically acclaimed albums do.

With free reign to incorporate other sounds and an option to do it cheaply, Wayne used mixtapes to his advantage. And as we’ve witnessed, no song has been safe since he figured out this formula. When MTV asked him about beat-jacking in 2009, he explained his rationale.

"I don't like to do real songs on there, ’cause the producers be wanting their money," he shared at the time. "So, I just do shit that's already out. It's easier. Niggas be like, 'You killed that nigga on his own song.' That's not the intentions. No, I did not kill nobody on their song. I like the song. That's why I liked it. I didn't kill them. I ain't even rapping like them. I killed their song though."

As a result, the No Ceilings, Dedication and Sorry 4 the Wait series have yet to perish. Wayne's remixed versions of “Surf Swag,” “Georgia... Bush” and “Upgrade” are standout 24 karat blocks that sit in the pot of gold he’s built with these prime records, among many others. And with the announcement of a No Ceilings 3 mixtape coming soon, he’s not done stacking up the hits yet.

But until then, we provide a comprehensive look at the best songs remade by Lil Wayne, right on time for the 11th anniversary of No Ceilings on Oct. 30. Rock with them below.