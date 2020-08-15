Lil Wayne Announces Tha Carter VI Album and No Ceilings 3 Mixtape Are on the Way

Lil Wayne has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

After dropping his Funeral album and the deluxe edition earlier this year, it appears Weezy has more in store for 2020. On Saturday (Aug. 15), Tune appeared on ESPN, which is normal for the avid sports fan. While closing out his interview, the New Orleans rapper shared some exciting news. "[Tha] Carter VI is coming soon, but I got No Ceilings coming first. No Ceilings 3," Wayne gleefully announced.

The announcement comes a little over a month since Wayne confirmed there would be a sixth installment in Tha Carter series by telling Variety, "My favorite Carter album is the next one," when asked which Carter album tops the list for him.

Wayne reviving the Carter series is welcomed news for fans. C5, which features Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Ashanti, Mack Maine, Travis Scott, XXXTentacion and more, was wildly successful, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a whopping 480,000 equivalent albums sales, earning the second-largest streaming week for an album ever. Wayne's No Ceilings series is also a fan favorite, with the first installment being released in 2009, and the most recent volume coming out in 2015.

Lil Wayne has been teasing a lot of new music recently. In June, he and Nicki Minaj confirmed they would be putting out a joint album during an episode of Young Money Radio. Last month, he and Birdman teased a Like Father, Like Son sequel. There have also been reports that Wayne and Juelz Santana's long-awaited I Can't Feel My Face project will be released this year.