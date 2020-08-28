Lil Wayne Officially Releases No Ceilings Mixtape But It’s Missing 10 Original Songs

Today is a nostalgic day for many as Lil Wayne has officially dropped his 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings, on streaming services.

Weezy's 11-year-old effort began trending on social media on Friday (Aug. 28) after people saw that the release was finally available on digital streaming services as of midnight this morning. When it dropped in 2009, it was able to be downloaded via DatPiff. Nonetheless, despite the exciting moment and folks taking virtual strolls down memory lane, many people are pointing out that the new release is missing nearly a dozen songs from the original tracklist.

"No Run This Town, Ice Cream Paint Job, or Sweet Dreams (among others) man I don't know if I want this," one Twitter user wrote. "Mfs are gonna be like "No Ceilings overrated" cuz they're hearing a version without 3 of the top 5-6 tracks."

Another said, "No ceilings without Ice Cream, Watch My Shoes, DOA, or Run This Town. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Lil Wayne's No Ceilings mixtape consisted of numerous remakes of pre-existing hit records such as "Ice Cream Paint Job" by Dorrough Music, Lady Gaga's "Poker Face," Jay-Z and Rihanna's "Run This Town" and "D.O.A." by Jay-Z. Neither of the four aforementioned tracks appear on the new streaming release of the tape, likely due to clearance issues. Meanwhile, some of the original songs have been renamed on the newly released version like "Throw It in the Bag" and "Banned From T.V."

It's also worth noting that the cover art is different. The original tape features five varying images photoshopped together of Lil Wayne performing. On the new cover, there are three forward-facing photos and one side profile of Wayne, all doing different poses.

The 12-song rerelease does, however, feature Wayne's song dedicated to NBA player Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash back in January. The track, titled after the basketball legend, was performed by Weezy F. Baby at the 2020 BET Awards in June.

See the original tracklist compared to the new tracklist below.

Lil Wayne No Ceilings Mixtape Tracklist (2009)

1. "Swag Surf"

2. "Ice Cream"

3. "D.O.A."

4. "Skit" featuring Gudda Gudda

5. "Wasted"

6. "Watch My Shoes"

7. "Break Up" featuring Short Dawg & Gudda Gudda

8. "Banned From T.V."

9. "Throw It in the Bag"

10. "That's All I Have" featuring Tyga & Zipp

11. "Skit" featuring Shanell

12. "Wayne on Me"

13. "I'm Good" featuring Lucci Lou

14. "Poke Her Face" featuring Jae Millz

15. "Run This Town"

16. "I Got No Ceilings"

17. "Skit End"

18. "No Ceilings" featuring Birdman

19. "Oh Let's Do It"

20. "Single"

21. "Sweet Dreams" (Beyonce) featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne No Ceilings Mixtape Tracklist (2020)

1. "Swag Surf"

2. "YM Wasted"

3. "Shoes"

4. "Broke Up" featuring Fre$h and Gudda Gudda

5. "Banned"

6. "Throw It In"

7. "That's All I Have" featuring Tyga and Shanell

8. "Wayne on Me"

9. "I'm Good" featuring Lucci Lou

10. "Let Do It"

11. "I'm Single" featuring Drake

12. "Kobe Bryant"

You can find more fan reactions to the re-release of No Ceilings, sans 10 of the original tracks, below.