Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.

"Wayne. I think that would be fun," Wiz said around the 14-minute mark of the discussion (below). "Because Wayne's a really dope performer. Me and him going back and forth performing bangers. That shit would be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz."

"People don't understand your catalog," DJ Superstar Jay added. "You can sit in the club and be there for like 30 minutes with Wiz Khalifa records."

Wiz also named Kid Cudi as a potential matchup that would be fitting.

The internet has been weighing in on who would come out victorious.

"Wayne obviously beating Wiz Khalifa in a Verzuz. But let’s not act like Wiz won’t be swinging back. That nigga a mixtape king too," one person tweeted about the hypothetical matchup.

Others were not convinced it would be a good look for Wiz Khalifa to step on the Verzuz stage with Tune.

"Statistically speaking, it would make as much sense for me to do a Verzuz with Wayne as it would for Wiz Khalifa," someone else posted.

Verzuz has seemingly been on hold for months as cofounders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz work on the relaunch after going through a multimillion-dollar lawsuit with Triller over the platform.

