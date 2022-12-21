Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 By Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report

Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination.

TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.

According to TMZ, Medlock was on a trip with Wayne to Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. At some point during the trip, she was notified that her 10-year-old son had been hospitalized with a head injury in Los Angeles. Medlock wanted to get back to her son as soon as possible, but claims in the suit that Weezy was delaying the flight by smoking on the aircraft.

TMZ reports that Medlock then decided to get on a separate flight instead of waiting around. She claims to have notified Wayne's assistant of her plan, but then was repeatedly asked by his team if she was quitting. Although she claims to have told them she wasn't, they eventually told her she had been let go. According to Medlock's suit, a message directly from Wayne eventually reached her, which reportedly read, "Tell Chef Morghan this isn't going to work."

Medlock claims that her termination violates California law and she is seeking restitution of at least $500,000.

However, there is a rumor floating around regarding the lawsuit that alleges Medlock was actually let go due to sharing video of her job on social media. According to The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, they received a tip that privacy issues were what led to Medlock's firing.

In their post, they included numerous videos that she had posted on her personal social media, showing food she had cooked for Wayne, including what is apparently his favorite sandwich. You can watch the clips at the bottom of this post.

XXL has reached out to representatives and a lawyer for Lil Wayne for additional comment on this story.

Watch Lil Wayne's Former Personal Chef's Social Media Videos of His Meals