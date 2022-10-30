Lil Wayne Throws Reunion for His High School Class of 2000

Lil Wayne returned to his hometown of New Orleans over the weekend and threw a reunion for his high school class of 2000.

On Saturday (Oct. 29), Lil Wayne threw a reunion for his high school class of 2000 at his alma mater McMain High School in New Orleans. Photos from the event feature Weezy posing for pictures with his former classmates. In one picture, the Young Money leader is holding a double cup and a blunt while laughing with people from his school.

This isn't the first time Lil Wayne has returned to his old school. In 2008, Tunechi, who just celebrated his 40th birthday last month, made a surprise visit to McMain High School by way of his former manager, Cortez Bryant, who was Wayne's classmate at the school.

During a Q&A session with students, Wayne was asked if the school made him the "beautiful man" he is now. He responded, "McMain helped a lot. It was the only good school [I attended]. But I don't know if it made me beautiful."

Weezy went on to say that his passion for rapping was self-motivated. "My passion is different from other people," he explained. "Some may do it for girls. I do it for it."

After his reunion, Lil Wayne performed at his annual Lil' Weezyana Fest at Champions Square in New Orleans. Among the surprise guests who performed at the event were Rick Ross, Cam'ron and Drake.

Check Out Photos of Lil Wayne's Reunion for His High School Class of 2000 Below