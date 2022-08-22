Lil Wayne Goes Off on Concertgoer for Throwing Something on Stage During Show

Lil Wayne recently reprimanded a concertgoer who threw something on the stage while the Young Money head honcho was performing.

On Aug. 19, Lil Wayne performed at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida. Fresh into his set, someone in the crowd tossed something on the stage, which drew Tunechi's ire. The New Orleans rapper stopped the show to address the culprit.

"This my first song. If a nigga gonna be throwing shit at me, I ain’t gonna do another song and I’ll get my ass right up out this muthafucka," Lil Wayne said calmly. "It’s called respect. So like I said, if a nigga gonna be throwing shit at me, then I will respect that person and get the fuck [on]."

Wayne then paused while the crowd chanted his name. Before continuing the show, he briefly went off on the guilty party again.

"If you know who that was that threw that shit, tell him I said fuck him and suck on a muthafuckin dick," Wayne urged. "You little pussy bitch. Throwing flags at me—nigga, that shit ain’t even red, fuck wrong with you? Pussy muthafucka, let’s go," he added before quickly rolling into a Drake's "I'm Goin' In."

In other Lil Wayne-related news, Tune recently revealed his new album Tha Carter VI is coming soon during the Young Money reunion portion of Drake OVO World Weekend earlier this month. Wayne most recently released the joint project with Rich The Kid, Trust Fund Babies, last October.

See Video of Lil Wayne Reacting to Something Being Thrown at Him Below