Florida Police Use Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ in a TikTok to Announce $1.1 Million Drug Bust

The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida recently tried to get creative with the announcement of their latest drug bust with the help of Lil Wayne's hit song "A Milli."

On Dec. 10, the Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video to their TikTok account—yes, the Lee County Sheriff's Office has a TikTok account—in celebration of their latest successful drug operation.

"Christmas is canceled for these two drug dealers," LCSO chief of police Carmine Marceno announces in the video, with two fully-outfitted officers in the background and several stacks of cash on the table before them. "The streets are clear of drugs, guns and..."

Lil Wayne's 2008 track "A Milli" then begins to play and the three officers start to dance awkwardly. The video then evolves into a montage of police officers counting the mounds of cash they seized during the bust at the Marceno Motel in Fort Myers, Fla., which also reportedly yielded over two kilos of cocaine and a firearm.

"Operation: Narco Navidad," the video is captioned. "The Lee County Sheriffs Office seized over $1.1 million dollars, kilos of cocaine, & a gun. Two thugs will spend their Christmas at the Marceno Motel."

"A Milli" is one of Lil Wayne's most well-known tracks. Arriving as the second single on his critically acclaimed Tha Carter III album, the song ended up winning Tunechi the Best Rap Solo Performance award at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

See the Lee County Sheriff's Office's TikTok Video Celebrating Their Latest Haul With the Help of Lil Wayne's "A Milli" Below